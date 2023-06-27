Zayn Malik has released a new video teasing music on his Instagram. The singer completely removed all his posts to signal the start of a new era. In the video he posted, close-up shots of his hand tattoos, face and the motorcycle he's sitting on are displayed as he revs the motorcycle engine. Zayn Malik Drops Hot New Photo on Instagram! Singer Smokes a Cigarette and Flaunts His Tattoos in This Monochrome Pic.

Watch Zayn's New Music Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

