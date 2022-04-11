Pippa starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur has finally completed its filming. Today, while announcing the film's wrap the makers dropped new pics from the war saga. The movie is set to release in theaters on 9 December. Pippa: Ishaan Khatter's War Drama to Release on December 9, 2022.

Check It Out:

