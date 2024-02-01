Musician and former Member of Lok Sabha, Kabir Suman, was admitted to Medical College Hospital in Kolkata after experiencing respiratory distress. Hospital sources reported that the 74-year-old is currently in the critical care unit, with medical professionals closely monitoring his condition. Upon learning of Suman's hospitalisation, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee promptly visited the hospital to check on the musician and offer her support personally. Salman Khan Meets Mamata Banerjee At Her Residence in Kalighat Before Concert At East Bengal Club Ground (Watch Video).

CM Mamata Banerjee Visit Kabir Suman At Medical College:

Today, in a heartening gesture, Smt. @MamataOfficial visited famous Bengali singer-songwriter Kabir Suman at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. The thoughtful visit underscores a sense of compassion and genuine empathy that is hard to come by in today's leaders. pic.twitter.com/PZHYF2jg5p — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 1, 2024

