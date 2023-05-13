Bollywood actor Salman Khan who is in Kolkata to participate in a concert organised at the East Bengal Club ground on Saturday evening met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence at Kalighat ahead of the event. A video of Salman with the West Bengal CM has been shared by ANI. Khan is scheduled to perform on the show titled 'Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded' as part of the city club's extended centenary celebrations. Karnataka Election Results 2023: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Reacts on Vidhan Sabha Poll Results, Here’s What She Said.

Salman Khan Meets Mamata Banerjee

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the latter's residence in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/ilydxg9Edi — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

