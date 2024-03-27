Aespa, the all-girl K-pop group, is reaady to make a comeback in May ahead of their much-anticipated world tour in June. According to Koreaboo, the group is currently in the preparatory stages for their upcoming album, although details about its format remain under wraps. This comeback, coming six months after their last release "Drama" in November 2023, has been eagerly awaited by fans. SM Entertainment has hinted that while the timing of the comeback is flexible, fans can expect aespa to grace the stage sometime in the second quarter of 2024. aespa Teams Up With Korean-American Producer Tokimonsta for Rebel Moon Part Two EP Track!.

Aespa To Make a Comeback In May

