aespa's Winter joins Bang Ye Dam for their upcoming digital single “Officially Cool.” On March 28 at midnight (KST), the artist released a set of teasers sharing an intriguing narrative, raising fans' curiosity. Winter and Bang Ye Dam share mysterious glances in the photos and are seen facing each other in one photo that stands out. Meanwhile, Bang Ye Dam is set to release his single featuring aespa's Winter on April 2 at 6 pm (KST). Aespa's Winter "Hides Under A Table" To Spoil The Group's Practice.

aespa's Winter And Bang Ye Dam in New Concept Photos Of "Officially Cool"

