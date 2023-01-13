Taeyang has finally made his return as a solo artist after six years, and it's a collaboration with Jimin no less, BIGBANG and BTS fans are losing their cool. The music video is simple with nothing over the top yet manages to deliver the perfect balance of humble coolness. Paired with both their vocals and killer dance moves, this is a great song that would instantly work to uplift one's mood. The lyrics talk about the emotions that are felt within the vibe of a relationship. BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BTS' Jimin Feature in This Iconic Teaser Poster for ‘Vibe’.

Watch Taeyang and Jimin Vibe Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)