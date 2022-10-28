BLACKPINK's highly awaited world tour is on the way and YG has just dropped the dates and locations for Asia. The group will join their Asian fans in nine cities. The tour will begin in Bangkok on January 7-8. The members will then head to Hong Kong on January 13-15, Riyadh on January 20, Abu Dhabi on January 28, Kuala Lumpur on March 4, Jakarta on March 11-12, Kaohsiung on March 18, Manila on March 25-26, and finally Singapore on May 13. BLACKPINK’s Jennie Performs New Unreleased Song at Their Born Pink Tour.

View More Details Here:

