BLACKPINK members have reportedly been offered $16.2 million to renew their contract with YG Entertainment. Other agencies offered the members large sums as well and according to an insider, Lisa is being offered 100 billion Korean Won to switch labels. It's safe to say YG certainly has competition. BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' Dance Performance Video Reaches 100 Millon Views on YouTube; View Tweet.

View Tweet Here:

BLACKPINK is predicted to be offered at least $16.2 million dollars per member to renew their contract with YG Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/OCzypoL5vD — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)