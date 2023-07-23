Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, never fails to impress with this charm, hard work, and polite behaviour. The golden Maknae of BTS released his solo song Seven earlier this month and has been promoting the song and travelled to US and UK to perform it in front of live audiences. During his performances, Jungkook was assigned background dancers and one of them, Brian Puspos shared a picture and videos on Instagram from their UK show. Brain shared a heartfelt note and called Jungkook a 'game changer'. He wrote, "Team Seven forever! I’ll never forget the last couple of months. A brotherhood was born. Thank you again to the goats @bangster277 @noah_nakta and of course @bboynick90 for this opportunity. Soju soon? Thank you JK for this full circle experience. You’re a game changer but more importantly, a life changer. I love your respect and care for everyone that shares the stage with you. Didn’t think we would align so much, it feels like we’ve been hanging out for years lol. Until next time!!! Enjoy all this love that you deserve!'' BTS Jungkook Dominates Spotify Charts with Debut Solo Single 'Seven' at Number One!.

Check Out The Pictures and Videos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brianpuspos (@brianpuspos)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)