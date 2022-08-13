BTS' vocal line Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Taehyung, along with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco recently collaborated for "Bad Decisions". The music video for "Bad Decisions dropped on August 5 and has quickly become popular in many countries. It also debuted on the UK Official Singles Chart at #53 from July 1-7, and at #5 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and #7 on the Official Singles Sales Chart. BTS Become Most Viewed Artists in YouTube History With Over 26 Billion Views Across All Official Channels!

