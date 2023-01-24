Lisa has achieved three titles for the Guinness World Records in 2022 after the fantastic year she already had. She is the first solo k-pop winner for the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards. She is also a k-pop artist who has the most followers on Instagram. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Gets Nominated for Lo Nuestro Award for ‘SG’ Collab With DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion and Ozuna.

Guinness World Records Announcement

Congratulations to Lisa from @ygofficialblink who has had three new Guinness World Records titles confirmed for her outstanding 2022 awards season 🥰🏆https://t.co/QZrvFeCcQR — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 24, 2023

