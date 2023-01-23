Lisa earned a Lo Nuestro nomination for her collab with Ozuna, DJ Snake and Megan Thee Stallion on the song "SG". The Lo Nuestro Awards is a Spanish award show that celebrates the year’s best Latin music. 2023 Lo Nuestro Awards will be held on February 23 at the Miami-Dade (FTX) Arena at 7 pm local time. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Is Both Hot and Cute in Cutout Black Bodysuit and Crystal Body Chain Skirt in Photos From Paris Concert Tour.

