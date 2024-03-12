A Shop For Killers is a popular South Korean series starring Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon. The first season of A Shop For Killers was released in January 2024, and now it looks like the show will return with another season. Yes, you read it right! On March 12, 2024, Disney+ held a press conference discussing this year's upcoming lineup of shows. The local content in charge, Shin Ah Reum, revealed that A Shop For Killers was a huge hit. She also added that they are discussing about creating another season with the production team.

A Shop For Killers In Talks For Season 2:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallyutalk (@hallyutalk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)