BTS' golden maknae Jeon Jungkook will celebrate his 25th birthday on 1 September 2022. The youngest member of the K-pop band has been everywhere in Seoul as his fans are going to crazy lengths to make him feel loved on his special day. On one side, the Twitterverse is filled with Jungkook Day pictures and wishes, some people are celebrating it by making billboards, organizing charity fundraisers, and advertisements, and the list continues. The world's largest container shopping complex Common Ground in Seoul will turn into a 'Kuku Themed' space for Jungkook's birthday. Take a look at all the Jungkook Day birthday projects below. Jungkook Birthday Images & Jungkook Day HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Cute Photos of Jeon Jungkookie and Greetings To Wish BTS’ Golden Maknae a Happy Birthday.

Have A Look At This:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook ⟬⟭⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋 (@officialjungkookupdate)

Happy Birthday Jungkook!

“Baby Highness” Jungkook big doll has arrived at it's first birthday project stop for the parade in Seoul. pic.twitter.com/H6TCywBNTy — Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 28, 2022

Look At Jungkook's Fandom!

Omg!! Hope Jungkook notice his 10 Meter Long Birthday Banner Advertisement located at the right opposite of the front door of Hybe Building whenever he goes to work 😭😭💜❤️ Project by: @AlwaysJK_901#VoteForLeftandRightOnVMAs I vote for #Jungkook of @BTS_twt for #AudacyAOTSpic.twitter.com/3NTwWKl9KK — JUNGKOOK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋²² (@Daily_JKUpdate) August 26, 2022

Happy Jungkook Day!

Jungkook themed birthday bus running through the streets of Lima, Peru. Thank you Peruvian ARMYs🚎pic.twitter.com/1S2SV8jKZU — Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 31, 2022

Wow, Hope Jungkook Sees This!

Huge Ferris Wheel located in Asian Park of Da Nang, Vietnam is broadcasting spectular light show wishing Jungkook happy birthday 🎡pic.twitter.com/rKtTwrN1Fm — Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 31, 2022

Fundraisers For Jeon's Bday

Celebrating Jungkook's birthday with #GiveACupWithJK, a 5-day flash fundraiser supporting @thecovaproject, an NGO that provides menstrual cups and menstrual health education to people across Africa 🌎 Donate: https://t.co/omoeYEeFA5pic.twitter.com/XFU3OYIaSc — One in an ARMY Charity Project 💜❤🧡 (@OneInAnARMY) August 27, 2022

ARMY's Love Is Incomparable

As we know Jungkook is a piece of art so @garcon1997 made an exhibition [NEVERLAND - Never end ] a birthday project for him and it turned out to look so good so classy #Jungkook of @BTS_twt for #AudacyAOTS pic.twitter.com/exJPqadRFd — ﾐ ♡ ²² ﾐ (@ayjk97) August 28, 2022

Jungkook’s Birthday Ads At New York’s Times Square

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook ⟬⟭⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋 (@officialjungkookupdate)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)