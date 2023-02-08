Lee Da-in's agency shared a brief statement regarding her wedding with Lee Seung Gi. They said "Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In will hold their wedding on April 7 at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in the Samseong neighborhood of Gangnam, Seoul. Please understand that it is difficult to confirm the time or the specific schedule.” The weddding will also be privately held with only close friends and family attending. Lee Seung Gi Announces Marriage With Girlfriend Lee Da In on April 7!

View Full Statement Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)