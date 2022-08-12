NCT's Jaehyun is set to make his debut with his very first solo song titled "Forever Only". He personally wrote the lyrics for the song which he has described as an R&B song. It will have emotional vocals and repeated guitar riff. The teasers for "Forever Only are now out.

View Tweets Here:

SM ‘STATION : NCT LAB’ 재현 첫 솔로곡 ‘Forever Only’ 8월 18일 공개! 직접 작사 참여! SM ‘STATION : NCT LAB’ #JAEHYUN’s first solo single ‘#ForeverOnly’ is out on August 18! He participated in writing the lyrics of song!https://t.co/FWpeeUmINl#재현#NCT#NCT127#NCTLABpic.twitter.com/SjeX4hFwDh — NCT (@NCTsmtown) August 12, 2022

So Excited!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)