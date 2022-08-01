The news that a construction worker fell to his death on the set of PSY's Concert Series while dismantling the stage, started circulating the internet. On the evening of July 31, PSY's label P Nation released a statement in which they offered their condolences. They also said they would take counter measures to prevent an incident like this from happening again.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)