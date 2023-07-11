Hwasa was performing her solo song "Don't" at Sungkyunkwan University Festival and while she was dancing during her performance, she made a provocative gesture which angered the student-parent association. They reported her to the police saying the gesture was "offensive". P Nation responded saying "We understand that the police are reviewing the case.” K-Pop Fans Get Tricked Into Thinking MAMAMOO's Hwasa Is A Mom.

