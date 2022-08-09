SEOUL FESTA 2022 Opening Ceremony announces the resuming of tourism in Seoul. The Seoul Metropolitan Government organises the event to promote international tourism to Korea. The K-POP Super Live will see artists like PSY, The Boyz, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM and many more performing at the event.

SEOUL FESTA 2022 Opening, 'K-POP SUPER LIVE', will be broadcast as recorded broadcast on KBS, August 12th instead of live due to the heavy rain happened in the central region in Seoul.https://t.co/hMzrZTaHGT#KoreanUpdates VF pic.twitter.com/ydHl7atAIk — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) August 9, 2022

