When The Phone Rings actor Yoo Yeon Seok is making headlines every day. The actor is currently the new obsession for all K-drama fans. No doubt Yoo Yeon Seok knows about the craze he has created, not just in his country, South Korea, but all over the world. Now, to keep that craze ongoing, Yoo Yeon Seok will hold a fan meeting, 'The Secret Code: Y', on January 18 to connect with fans, according to K-Drama Handle. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 5 & 6: Could South Korean Political Turmoil Lead to Another Delay for Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s MBC Drama? Here’s What We Know.

Yoo Yeon Seok’s Fan Meeting ‘The Secret Code: Y’ Set for January 18

#YooYeonSeok to hold a fan meeting, 'The Secret Code: Y', on January 18 to connect with fans and kick off the new year together. pic.twitter.com/DImTXd70ue — K-Drama Handle (@kdramahandle) December 12, 2024

