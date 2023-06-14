Song Joong Ki is officially a dad people! His wife Katy Louise Saunders has given birth to a beautiful baby boy, and the actor also wrote a letter to fans on this happy occasion and thanked them for their support. The couple is currently in Rome and the baby and Katy are both healthy. Here is how fans reacted to the news of him becoming a star. Song Joong Ki and Wife Katy Louise Saunders Blessed With Baby Boy; Korean Star Pens Heartfelt Letter Over the Good News!

Song Joong Ki and His Son

Joong Ki = Great Father

#SongJoongKi congratulations!!!!! May God shower you, your wife and son with blessings always! pic.twitter.com/Wyr7cXrI8F — leichy (@annechylle) June 14, 2023

This Is Indeed an Emotional Time

congratulations to song family!! this still feels like a dream, seeing joongki having his own baby boy 🥹 i am so emotional pic.twitter.com/XdwTzXRrCX — ria in borderland (@vincensus) June 14, 2023

Cries in Congratulations

Song Joong Ki and Hyun Bin, Both Dads Now

