It's official! Korean star, Song Joong Ki and his wife Katy Louise Saunders are proud parents. Today, agency High Zium Studio announced that, “Song Joong Ki became the father of a baby boy in Italy.” Reportedly, the actor also penned a heartwarming note on his fancafe over the happy news. "I think [our son] is the most precious gift to have found its way to us, a married couple whose biggest dream all our lives was to start a happy family," a part of his post reads. Song Joong-ki's Pregnant Wife Katy Louise Saunders Flaunts Baby Bump in Rome: New Photos of K-Drama Actor and His Ladylove Go Viral.

Song Joong Ki-Katy Louise Saunders Welcome Baby Boy:

#SongJoongKi And His Wife Welcome Baby Boy + He Shares Heartfelt Letter To Fanshttps://t.co/Vn6Nbg7247 pic.twitter.com/fIyYlhSniI — Soompi (@soompi) June 14, 2023

Congo to the Korean Star:

Congratulations our dear #SongJoongKi on the birth of your first born. He will have a lot of doting uncles and aunties. You are loved baby Song ___ ___. https://t.co/gdd5DC2aFz pic.twitter.com/NGTBIss13H — Ki Aile Europe (@kiaileeurope) June 14, 2023

