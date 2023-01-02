YG Entertainment confirmed that Jisoo will be making her solo debut and is currently working on the album. She has also finished shooting for the jacket images for her debut album. The group will also be holding a big world tour and will head to the Asian and Oceania continents. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Goes Viral After Netizens Are Convinced They’ve Spotted The K-Pop Idol’s First Tattoo!

View Tweet Here:

🚨 YG Entertainment confirms BLACKPINK's Jisoo is working on her solo debut album, coming out this year. pic.twitter.com/oivcxU1Zmk — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)