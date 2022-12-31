Payback is a thrilling story about the revenge of those who risk everything to fight a money cartel that have conspired with the law. Lee Sun Gyun will star as reclusive money dealer, Moon Chae Won will star as an elite judicial officer. While Kang You Seok portrays a criminal prosecutor, who is also Lee Sun Gyun's character's nephew. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Juvenile Justice, Shooting Stars - 5 Korean Dramas Of The Year That Should Have Been Talked About More.

Watch Teaser Here:

