Tanmay Bhat has been embroiled in a lot of controversy for a long time, and now the comedian's old tweets insulting Lord Ganesh have been brought up. He had an ad campaign that was currently ongoing with Kotak Mahindra Bank, which they have now withdrawn after the tweets came up. In a statement they said "We do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group." Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 13: Jury Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, Niharika Nm Roast Karan Johar in His Own Show.

View Tanmay Bhat's Tweets Here:

Dear @udaykotak do you agree with Hindu hater Tanmay Bhatt’s description of Shri Ganesh Murti? Do your customers agree? @KotakBankLtdpic.twitter.com/WG0qxtDTm2 — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) February 11, 2023

Kotak Mahindra Bank Withdraws Ad Campaign

We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign. — Kotak 811 (@kotak811) February 12, 2023

