Manike Mage Hithe singer Yohani got quite some popularity for her song. The singer went viral worldwide with almost everyone falling in love with the song. Now, she shared another good news for her fans in India. Taking it to her Instagram stories, Yohani revealed that she will be coming to Hyderabad for a show. The details of the show, tickets are already out. The event will take place on October 3.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Check Out Yohani's Story Below:

Yohani's Insta Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

To Know More Details About The Show and The Tickets, Click Here!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)