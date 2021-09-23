Manike Mage Hithe, a song from Sri Lanka, sung by Yohani has become viral all over. Right from celebs to common people, everyone is seen making reels and dancing to it. Now, the sensational singer is coming to India. She will make her presence felt in Gurugram and Hyderabad on September 30 and October 3 respectively. In case, you want to attend her show, you can book the tickets via BookMyShow or Supermoon. Details are in the post below.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yohani (@yohanimusic)

