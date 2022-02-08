The Best Director nominees list for Oscars 2022 is out and it has five gems fighting for the trophy. The names are as follows - Kenneth Branagh for Belfast; Steven Spielberg for West Side Story, Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car, Jonny Greenwood for Licorice Pizza and Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog are in the race.

Check It Out:

Oscar nominations for Best Director. pic.twitter.com/7DoSfHTEjY— LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) February 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)