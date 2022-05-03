An online petition to remove actress Amber Heard, the ex-wife of actor Johnny Depp, from the upcoming Aquaman sequel has crossed 3 million signatures. FYI, there's this rise in the signs due to the former couple's battle in court in a defamation case that began in April. Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Defamation Trial Day 13 - Watch Live Streaming & Coverage of Court Proceedings from Virginia.

