Code Name: Tiranga is the upcoming movie starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead. The makers have dropped the film’s teaser and it features the lead actress’ character as a spy, a RAW agent, who is on a mission for her nation. The teaser also drops glimpses of Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur’s characters in the espionage action thriller. Code Name–Tiranga: Parineeti Chopra’s Film to Arrive in Theatres on October 14 (View Posters).

Watch The Teaser Of Code Name: Tiranga Below:

