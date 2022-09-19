Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu would be sharing screen space in the upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga. The espionage action thriller is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and is set to be released in theatres on October 14. Parineeti Chopra Announces Her Next Project With Famed Singer Harrdy Sandhu!

Code Name: Tiranga Release Date

