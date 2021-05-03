Helmed by Aditya Rathi, the official trailer of the Marathi film, Photo-Prem is finally out. This one sees veteran actress Neena Kulkarni amid an identity crisis as she searches for a perfect picture. We all have gone through the same thought once in a lifetime what Neena goes in the film. The movie is set to release on Amazon Prime.

Watch the Trailer:

