Today is the second day of the grand Ramlila being held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The grand epic started on Wednesday evening and is available for people to watch live online on Doordarshan. The popular Ramlila of Ayodhya will be held virtually this year. Doordarshan National channel will host live streaming of Ayodhya's Ramlila, also popularly known as Ayodhya Ki Ramleela. The Ramlila will be held from 7 pm to 10 pm every day till Dussehra (October 15). It was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari on October 5.

The live streaming of Ayodhya Ki Ramleela can be watched on the official YouTube Channel of Doordarshan National. Watch live streaming of Ayodhya Ki Ramleela Day 2 below.

