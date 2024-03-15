Singer Renee Rapp called for an "immediate and permanent" ceasefire in Gaza on March 14 at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. The actress during her acceptance speech, said, "We're very influential people, very privileged people, which is exciting and also a huge privilege to be a part of that". The singer, who won the award for Outstanding Music Artist, added, "Having said that, I'd like to take the opportunity to show support and call for an immediate ceasefire and permanent ceasefire in Gaza." Mean Girls Trailer OUT! Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp Lead Tina Fey’s Musical Comedy Adaptation of the Broadway Show (Watch Video).

Renee Rapp Calls for ‘Immediate’ Ceasefire in Gaza at the GLAAD Awards:

📹 | @reneerapp calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza tonight during her acceptance speech at the #GLAADAwards pic.twitter.com/eYTUFISu1m — Reneé Rapp Source (@ReneeRappSource) March 15, 2024

