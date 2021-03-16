Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is all set to be part of a new music video that will see him alongside Shivaleeka Oberoi. This will be a romantic number - all about love and heartbreak. The full melody will be out on March 17. Have a look.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)