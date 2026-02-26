On Wednesday, February 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the maximum temperatures are likely to continue to be above normal by three to five degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India during the week. The weather agency further said that two feeble Western Disturbances are likely to cause light rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan region between February 26-28 and March 2-3. "A trough runs from northwest Tamil Nadu to Madhya Maharashtra in lower tropospheric levels," IMD said. Meanwhile, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, February 26. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Thursday. New York Flights Cancelled Again: Know the Latest Update on Delays, Cancellations and Weather.

