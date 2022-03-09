Mission Majnu was scheduled to be released in theatres on May 13, however, it has been postponed. The makers have confirmed that the Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, will now hit the big screens on June 10.

Mission Majnu New Release Date

