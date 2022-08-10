The makers of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali starring Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty as the lead have announced the release date of the film. As the upcoming Telugu movie will make it to the big screens on September 16. Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Teaser: Sudheer Babu, Krithi Shetty’s Romantic Comedy Looks Exciting (Watch Video).

Have a Look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)