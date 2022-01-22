Teaser for Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty-starrer Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is finally out. Helmed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the Telugu film offers a unique love story where the actor essays the role of a filmmaker and Shetty stars as his love interest. Even the clip released seems exciting. The movie is slated to release on Valentine's day i.e February 14, 2022.

