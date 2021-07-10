After much delay, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have returned to the sets of their film titled Acharya. The duo will be shooting for the final schedule of the film.

Take A Look At Taran Adarsh's Tweet Here:

CHIRANJEEVI - RAM CHARAN: 'ACHARYA' FINAL SCHEDULE... Final shooting schedule of #Acharya - starring #Chiranjeevi and #RamCharan - has commenced... Directed by #KoratalaSiva... Produced by by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/DqJEd7L0jR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2021

