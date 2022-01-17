Allu Arjun's Pushpa has been a huge pandemic hit especially the Hindi dubbed version of the film that did a lifetime collection of more than Rs 75 crore. Banking on Allu Arjun's star power, the makers of his Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has decided to release its Hindi dubbed version in theatres on January 26.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' IN CINEMAS... After the historic success of #PushpaHindi, #AlluArjun's much-loved and hugely successful #Telugu film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo has been dubbed in #Hindi and will release in *cinemas*. pic.twitter.com/1jqkcqCEzI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)