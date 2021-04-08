Akhil Akkineni teamed up with director Surender Reddy for the spy-thriller Agent. It will start filming from April 11, 2021. And on Akkineni's birthday today, he has treated his fans with the first look of him from the film. The first-look is intriguing. The film will release on December 24, 2021.

Check Out the First Look Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil)

