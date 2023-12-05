Hi Nanna is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 7. The film will feature Nani as Viraj and Mrunal Thakur as Yashna. Ahead of the romantic family drama’s theatrical release, Nani posted a cute pic posing with his co-star Mrunal and it is unmissable. The two can be seen all smiles as they pose with a puppy in their hands. Check it out below: Nani Seeks Blessings at Tirumala Temple Ahead of Hi Nanna’s Grand Theatrical Release (View Pics).

‘Viraj And Yashna’

