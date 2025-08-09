Actor Allu Arjun was briefly stopped by CISF security at the airport for a routine mask check. Sporting a new look for his upcoming film, the superstar appeared a bit unsettled when asked to remove his mask for identification. However, the security officer handled the situation politely and professionally, following strict protocol that applies to everyone, regardless of their fame. The actor complied quickly, removing his mask for just a second before putting it back on. The video of this interaction went viral, with many praising the CISF officer for carrying out his duty with fairness and respect, proving that no VIP is exempt from security rules at the airport. Allu Arjun Shields Daughter Arha From Harsh Camera Flashes During Family Outing in Mumbai Ahead of ‘AA22xA6’ Filming; Video of ‘Pushpa 2’ Star Goes Viral – WATCH.

CISF Officer Stopped Allu Arjun at the Airport Entry Gate – Watch Video

