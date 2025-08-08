Tollywood star, Allu Arjun, best known for his larger-than-life roles on screen, turned into a caring dad as he stepped out for dinner with wife Sneha Reddy and daughter Arha on Wednesday night. The trio was joined by actor Lakshmi Manchu and her daughter at a popular Mumbai restaurant. While Arjun kept his look simple in an off-white T-shirt and trousers, Sneha opted for a casual black tee and white pants. ‘Mind-Blowing’: Allu Arjun Impressed As Indian Dance Group B Unique Crew Sets the Stage on Fire at ‘America’s Got Talent’ S 20 With Pushpa x Doctor Octopus Act – Watch Viral Video.

As the family were leaving the restaurant, they were surrounded by a crowd of paparazzi. The sudden camera flashes seemed to startle little Arha. In an adorable moment caught on camera, Arjun was seen gently covering his daughter's eyes to protect her from the bright lights. Despite the little chaos, Arjun gave a brief wave to the photographers before quickly escorting his family to their car.

Allu Arjun Steps Out for Family Dinner Date in Mumbai

Arjun and Sneha, who got married on March 6, 2011, recently celebrated 14 years of togetherness. On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which turned out to be a massive box office success. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film starred Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Allu Arjun Sends Heartfelt Wishes to National Awards Winners Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji and Others.

He will next be seen in an untitled sci-fi action film directed by Atlee, currently being called Project AA22 x A6. The film also stars Deepika Padukone. Further details about the film are still awaited.