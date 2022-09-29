Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy are the power couple of Tollywood. The latter has turned a year older today and the actor has shared adorable family pictures to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to his ‘cutie’. This is indeed cuteness overloaded! Allu Arjun Celebrates 11 Year of Togetherness With Wifey Sneha Reddy, Shares a Cute Family Picture on Instagram!

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Post For ‘Cutie’ Sneha Reddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Fabulous Four

Happy Birthday Cutie 💖 pic.twitter.com/LL5nEaOmjg — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)