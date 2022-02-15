Sivakarthikeyan would be celebrating his 37th birthday on February 17, but looks like fans of SK would be in a treat right before it. Reports are rife that the teaser of his much-awaited film, Ayalaan, would be released on February 16. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same.

Update On Ayalaan

Ayalaan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)