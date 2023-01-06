BAFTA has announced the nominees for the Film Not in English Language category, and RRR has made the list. Other films nominated are Decision To Leave, All Quiet on the Western Front, Corsage, Holy Spider and more. Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has unfortunately not been nominated despite grossing Rs 209.77 crore worldwide, which is $26 million. BAFTA Awards 2023: Daniel Kaluuya Is Nominated for Best Actor for His Performance in Nope.

Check Out All Nominees Here:

BAFTA Longlist Film Not in English Language All Quiet on the Western Front Argentina, 1985 Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths Close Corsage Decision To Leave EO Holy Spider The Quiet Girl RRR pic.twitter.com/mr8Xc7i0yg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 6, 2023

