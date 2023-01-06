The British Academy Film Awards are announcing their nominations and Daniel Kaluuya has made the list! The actor has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance Nope, in which he portrayed Haywood Jr. Daniel Kaluuya To Voice Hobart Brown Aka Spider Punk in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’.

Daniel Kaluuya for Best Actor

Daniel Kaluuya is shortlisted for Best Actor at the 2023 BAFTA Awards. pic.twitter.com/8S3e4abiOe — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 6, 2023

